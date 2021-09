(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a vaccine clinic at DSC Training Academy.

The clinic will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the academy, located at 3906 I-55 South Frontage Road in Jackson.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Click here to register.