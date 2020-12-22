Vaccine distribution in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the death tolls continue to rise due to COVID-19 in Mississippi, we spoke to health officials to see what health officials are urging people to do and where we are on the vaccine distribution plan.

This week, Moderna doses have been sent to all other hospitals in Mississippi. vaccinations are anticipated over the next couple of weeks.

The vaccine effort is the light at the end of the tunnel, but the department of health is focused on the surge in cases and the rising death toll, attributing 70 percent of COVID-related deaths to those ages 65 and up.

Health officials pinpoint much of the transmission is from exposures from outside of the home.

More cases are predicted to rise over the holiday.

Mississippi State Department of Health Dr. Thomas Dobbs strongly advises anyone over the age of 65 with severe medical conditions to consider virtual worship services through the holidays. “People are dying from COVID. COVID is killing Mississippians. COVID is one of the leading causes of death in Mississippi, please be careful. You can’t necessarily avoid cancer, you can’t avoid heart attacks in a short time, but you can avoid COVID.”

According to Dr. Byers, to date, the number of doses administered to health care workers in Mississippi and reported in the registry is over 45 hundred doses that providers have been given.

By the end of the week, MSDH plans to have a dashboard up and running on their website indicating the number of doses administered so far in Mississippi.

