Valero gas drops to 99 cents in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- If you didn’t think gas in the 21st Century would cost less than a dollar, then you’re in for a real surprise.

Valero Gas in Pearl is currently valued at 99 cents per gallon.

For today and Sunday only, drivers can fill their gas tank up with the low-priced fuel.

Due to the coronavirus, traveling has been limited for Americans and has caused gas companies to offer fuel at inexpensive rates.

Some people have already taken advantage of the offer by waiting in line for minutes at a time.

Eddie Williams Jr. said he was shocked to see the price fall so low, but felt it was great to see it happen.

“I was thoroughly surprised about that, but then again I’m thinking that it’s a good thing they are doing along with other people who are helping people. You know we have this saying that’s going around saying that “we are in this together” so I think this is an opportunity to help people out.”