Van crashes into crowded store near Seattle, injuring 11

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) – Police say a man driving a van crashed into a crowded store near Seattle, injuring 11 people.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says a woman apparently shoplifted from the Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, then got into the van. The driver of the van tried to speed off and crashed into a car, then through the store’s windows.

The van hit a stroller with a 2-year-old boy in it as well as several other people. The boy, his grandfather and another man were critically injured. The van driver and passenger were arrested.