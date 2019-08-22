Vandal spray-paints Governor’s Mansion, Capitol

Red spray paint sprawled on the Governor’s Mansion fence and the state Capitol spelled out ‘Antifa’.

A man was caught on video defacing the brick fence along Congress Street and near the Governor’s parking space under a porte cachere at the Capitol

State Capitol Police are leading the investigation after the damage was spotted early Thursday morning.

The words ‘Antifa’ and “Trans-Rights” are evident along the buildings. One set of graffiti has been painted over. The Director of Capitol Facilities is trying a new solvent in an effort to get the paint off the stone facade of the building.

Roe Grubbs director of Capitol facilities ” is the state capital in with people and explain something they use the stickable to do that. We have situations on the steps all the time where we have rallies in our people don’t agree with what’s going on inside. Some may agree with what’s going on inside. It would America is all about but we’re not about this.”

Authorities are looking at the surveillance footage in an effort to try and identify the suspect.