Van’s CCG in Ridgeland accepting donations for toy drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A comic store is calling Star Wars fans to help with their special holiday event.

Van’s, Comic Cards, and Games is hosting a HO-HO-Hoth charity event. It’s a Star Wars-themed toys for tots drive and game tournament.

Those interested in donating can drop off unopened toys to the Ridgeland location or buy a toy to donate.

The store’s owner, Travis Ryder, said this is just a way to bring joy to any families who may be in need.

“Today is an awesome day for us. We have a ton of stuff going on. Being a toy and comic store for all ages in the community hub, we want to give back and donate as many toys as possible to help kids this Christms,” said Ryder.

He said so far, they have collected more than $1,600 in toys. Parents also had the opportunity to bring their kids out to meet princesses and Star Wars characters.

