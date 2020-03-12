Vans releases new Autism Awareness Collection designed with sensory-inclusive elements

(CNN)— Parents are rejoicing over the new line of shoes Vans has released that are designed specifically with autism spectrum disorder in mind.

The new footwear collection features sensory-inclusive elements such as a calming color palette and features that focus on the senses of touch, sight and sound, the company announced Wednesday.

“Since 1966, Vans has stood as a champion of individuality and self-expression,” reads their press release. “With this project, Vans celebrates the unique aspects of all people.”

Vans will be donating a minimum of $100,000 of the proceeds from this collection to A.skate Foundation, a non-profit that teaches skateboarding to children with autism.