Vape products spiked with CBD in Mississippi

New studies uncovered spiked CBD in vaping products across the state.

Vaping alone has serious side effects, now state lab tests in Mississippi conclude more than a dozen vaping products contain synthetic CBD…. three even contained Fentanyl.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy says companies don’t monitor their own products and that’s dangerous

“A lot of the companies that supposedly are selling this legitimate product–there are no quality controls. So when you go to a store and buy a particular product, you have no idea what you’re getting.”