Vaping dangers underscored by MSDH report

A new report released by the Mississippi State Department of Health underscores the increased risk of pulmonary disease for those who vape.

According to the report, nationally there have been more than 215 serious cases and one death connected to vaping nationwide. In some cases, mysterious symptoms surfaced early on.

MSDH asks doctors statewide to report serious cases of pulmonary disease with no clear cause and in people who have used e-cigarettes in the last 90 days.

12 News Kate Cornell talked with doctors and college students about the risks involved.