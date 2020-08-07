Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival 2020 canceled

VARDMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2020 Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival has been canceled. The festival was scheduled for Saturday, November 7, through Saturday, November 14.
The official announcement is as following:
After many discussions, the Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival Committee and the Vardaman Board of Aldermen decided on Tuesday to cancel the festival. The cancellation includes the Arts and Craft Festival, Pageants, 5K Run, BBQ Cookoff, Banquet, and all other aspects of the festival. We hate to cancel the festival. However, with so many unknowns, it is hard to start planning for the festival.Vardman Sweet Potato Festival
