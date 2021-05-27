Variant outbreaks in long-term care facilities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – We are learning about variant outbreaks at two long-term care facilities in the Pine Belt, one being deadly.

The Mississippi Department of Health just reported 10 new cases associated with COVID-19 south African variant strains.

A few cases were found at Bedford Care Monroe Hall in Forrest County and Landmark Care of Collins in Covington County.

It involves the more infectious B1351 South African variant. Everyone who got it had been vaccinated.

Most of the cases had little to no symptoms. Two people were hospitalized and one person died.

Monroe Hall said it took immediate action to isolate all the cases, and there have been no further positive cases in the last nine days.

The facility said it has undergone an infection control survey by the Mississippi Department of Health, showing it was compliant in all areas of infection control and no deficient practices found within the center.