JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities blocked part on I-20 W. past U.S. 49 in Rankin County after a vehicle crashed over the guardrail.

A Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) camera showed several law enforcement members on the scene, while a tow truck worked to remove a vehicle that crashed over the guardrail.

There’s no word on any injuries. Crews are working to clear the scene.