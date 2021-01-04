Vehicle flips, catches on fire near I-220 N. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash just off of I-220 N. in Jackson.

One vehicle flipped and caught fire near I-220 N. and Industrial Drive on Monday. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

