Vehicle flips, catches on fire near I-220 N. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash just off of I-220 N. in Jackson.
One vehicle flipped and caught fire near I-220 N. and Industrial Drive on Monday. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
