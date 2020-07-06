Vehicle stalls in flash flooding in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms caused flash flooding in the Jackson-metro area on Monday, July 6.
The flooding caused a vehicle to stall on West Monument Street near Palmyra Street at the viaduct.
No injuries were reported.
