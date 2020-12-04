Velma Jackson High School to transition to distance learning

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – In response to an increase in COVID-19 cases and case contacts among students, Velma Jackson High School will transition to distance learning on Monday, December 7, until the Christmas holiday begins on December 23.

This decision, made in consultation with the Mississippi Department of Health, is in compliance with Madison County Schools’ pandemic protocols to stop the spread of illness, according to school officials.

December 21 and 22 were already scheduled as distance learning days for the entire Madison County School District. Case counts on each campus are monitored regularly, and all other MCS campuses remain open for on-campus teaching and learning at this time.

Distance teaching and learning at VJHS will be implemented for the remaining school days of 2020, allowing students to keep up with their school lessons while away from the school building. Velma Jackson students will return to on-campus learning on January 4 following the holiday break.

The District encourages all students, parents, and teachers to be proactive to decrease the community spread of Covid-19: wash your hands, wear your mask, and watch your distance.