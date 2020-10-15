Vendors at Mississippi State Fair see less attendees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fair is now in its second week. Many vendors said they have seen a decrease in numbers from previous years.
The decrease in attendance is most likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also limitations on how many people can be on the fairgrounds. Just last week, Hurricane Delta came through, causing more trouble.
“It has put a toll on the fair because not too many people are coming out, that’s for sure. But don’t get me wrong, there are still a few people coming out. We sure would like to see a lot more,” said Mark Balance.
The 161st Mississippi State Fair ends on Sunday, October 18.
