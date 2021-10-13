Vendors set up ahead of Canton Flea Market

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Flea Market is back and vendors are setting up before the big day tomorrow. 12 News spoke to organizers and vendors about what they expect this year.

The flea market is an annual tradition people from all over the country look forward to and some have been popping up in Canton for decades.

Some vendors said they never miss out because people always come out.

No matter which way you go around the market, you are sure to find something you love or something to brighten up your day.

The flea market is from 7 am to 4 pm .and it will not be back until May.