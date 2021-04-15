Veteran reacts to Biden’s decision to pull troops from Afghanistan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Veterans in Mississippi are reacting to President Biden’s decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. The news was met with relief, frustration, and cynicism for some.

U.S. Infantry veteran Will Mobley served in the U.S. Army from August 2012 to May 2013 in Afghanistan. He is among the almost 800,000 U.S. troops who have served in Afghanistan.

The president’s announcement on Wednesday was met with mixed reaction.

Mobley said he is quite perturbed that the United States has been bankrupted by what has been named the ‘forever war,’ but he said there is a long-overdue end.

“I really wish we’d leave already. So while I’m excited he’s announcing it, I’m all for it 100 percent, but I’m not holding my breath to be honest,” he stated

Mobley now works as a veterans service officer on the Ole Miss campus.