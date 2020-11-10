Veterans Day 2020 events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Veterans Day will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. There will be events happening in Mississippi in honor of the federal holiday.

State History, Civil Rights Museum to host Veterans Day ceremony

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10. The event will be outside the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson. The program will include a performance by the 41st Army Band, a wreath laying honoring a Gold Star Family, and a keynote address delivered by Major General Janson D. Boyles. The museums are offering free admission to those currently serving in the military and veterans and a family member on November 10.

Veterans Memory Park Spotlight Event

In Ridgeland, leaders will discuss the future of Veterans Memory Park at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10. Neighbors will have the opportunity to honor a veteran with a brick for Veterans Day. Bricks will be placed within the future Veterans Memory Park, which is scheduled to open in early 2021.

Rez Life’s Veterans Day Celebration

The Rez Life’s Veterans Day Celebration will take place at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland on Wednesday. The event is free and begins at 4:00 p.m. Music will start at 5:00 p.m., and fireworks will be launched from a barge behind the stage at 8:15 p.m. The event will observe COVID-19 protocols. Visitors will be asked to maintain social distancing and masks will be required to enter the gate. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available at several locations.

Belhaven University to host outdoor concert to honor veterans

Belhaven University will host a special outdoor concert to honor veterans on Veterans Day. The free performance is Wednesday, November 11 at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Belhaven University Student Center. The concert will feature favorites like “God Bless America” and the “United States Service Songs.” Other selections will include music by Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven, and many others.

Hattiesburg Veterans Day

A program will honor all veterans, including the 2020 Veteran of the Year Vernon Dahmer Jr. The event will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Hattiesburg.

Veterans Day ceremony at The Blake at Township

The Blake at Township will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the community in Ridgeland. The socially distanced pinning ceremony to honor the community’s local veterans will be held at 2:00 pm. and will feature a presentation of the flags. Heart of Hospice will also be presenting certificates and pins to all the residents that are former veterans. To ensure social-distancing and safety, this ceremony will be held outside on The Blake’s patio.

