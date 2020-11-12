Veterans Day Celebration at the Rez

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Barnett Reservoir Foundation at Old Trace Park hosted a Veterans Day celebration with vintage aircraft, live music and fireworks.

Those who served and didn’t gathered at Old Trace Park to show gratitude to all the Veterans that fought for us to be free.

Stephen Janotta went to Vietnam in 1969 and returned in the winter of 1970.

He says it’s not a day that goes by where memories of war don’t cross his mind.

Saying “it’s just one of those things that will be with you forever.”

But Janotta smiles because he sees the American Dream he went to war for prospering. He says “to be in this country and to be as free to come out and enjoy life, that’s what we went to war for.”

For returning Mississippi Veterans in need of support and tools, whether it’s financial or to get your life structured, the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi Organization will provide help.

To donate or get in touch with the Wounded Warrior Project click here.