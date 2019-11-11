Veterans Day: What’s open & closed on the holiday

(CNN) – Monday, November 11, 2019, is Veterans Day in the United States. Since it’s a federal holiday, many people have questions about what will be open or closed.

Target, Walmart, most malls, department stores, Fedex and UPS are expected to be open during regular hours. Movie theaters will also have regular hours, and veterans may get perks.

National parks will be open and free.

Anything government-owned, like the DMV and public libraries, will most likely be closed. Banks are generally closed. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday, and its offices will be closed.