Veterans Memory Park Spotlight event in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, leaders gathered at the Veterans Memory Park construction site for a Veterans Memory Spotlight event in Ridgeland. The was held to promote and publicize the future Veterans Memory Park and the opportunity to honor a veteran with a brick for Veterans Day.

Bricks will be placed within the future Veterans Memory Park, which is scheduled to open in early 2021

