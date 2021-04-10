Veterans receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Jackson VA Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Veterans are better protected against COVID-19 after getting vaccinated at the Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center on Saturday.

Administrators also allowed family members and caregivers to get their shot. They said it’s important to protect the entire family.

“Here at the VA we released save lives vaccine and our goal is to vaccination for all veterans and we are vaccinating the families because we want to get back to a sense of normalcy and they provide most of the care for the veterans today,” said VA staffer.

There will be another vaccination event at a later date.