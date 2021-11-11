JPS JROTC holds ceremony honoring veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District’s (JPS) JROTC program hosted ceremonies at several high schools on Thursday to honor veterans.

The schools included Jim Hill, Callaway, Provine, Murrah and Lanier High School.

Each school had a different veteran as a guest speaker. At Lanier, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Cornelius J. Pope’s message was to show appreciation to those who serve on Junior ROTC and to let them know that this is their day, too.

“I want to thank you all who are serving today for you service because what you’re doing is important. We don’t pay enough homage to you guys. Everything you’re doing in JROTC from being on the drill team, to color guard is service,” said Pope.

Forest Hill and Wingfield High School held their ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.