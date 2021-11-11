Ridgeland honors veterans during 2021 Veterans Day ceremony

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland honored veterans at Veterans Memory Park on Thursday, November 11.

For one minute, the bell at the park rang to honor those who fought for freedom. Several veterans from across the Jackson-metro area attended the event.

D.I. Smith served 30 years in the military and said American freedom isn’t something to take lightly.

“Many people just take it for granted that we automatically have these but these freedoms,” he said. “Every person that lived on the street where I grew up was a veteran. They had served in WWII or the Korean War. Things are entirely different now. Most people don’t even know a veteran.”

Smith said it’s important for the younger generation to understand what Veterans Day really means.