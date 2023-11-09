JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Service members gathered at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson on Thursday for the 2023 Veterans Day Ceremony.

Event organized paid tribute to fallen service members with a moment of silence. Each year, they honor a Mississippi service member who has died.

This year, they honored Alben Hopkins, who was a former major general of the Mississippi National Guard. Hopkins later chaired the Mississippi Gaming Commission. He died in February 2023 at the age of 81.

“More importantly and most appropriate to this recognition is the legacy of General Hopkins. The legacy he left behind with our Mississippi servicemembers. Upon learning of his passing, I was overwhelmed by the number of lives and military careers I learned from Gen. Hopkins’ impact. There is no greater advocate for our service members and our military, than General Hopkins,” said Major General Janson Boyles with the Mississippi National Guard.

Veterans said it’s important to recognized the men and women who serve the United States.

“I think it’s very important to let the people know about veterans in Mississippi, especially because we need the people, more people, to celebrate what everyone’s gone through and their service,” said Carroll Davis with the Disabled American Veterans Department of Mississippi.

The Two Mississippi Museums will offer free admission to those currently serving in the military, veterans and family members of a veteran from Nov. 9-11, 2023.