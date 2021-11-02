Two Mississippi Museums to host Veterans Day ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Two Mississippi Museums will partner with the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mississippi Veterans Affairs, and Mississippi War Veterans Memorial Commission to honor Mississippians who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10 at the Two Mississippi Museums. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

“Mississippi’s extraordinary record of military service is one of the most inspiring stories that we share in the Two Mississippi Museums,” said Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) director Katie Blount. “We are pleased to join with our military service organizations to pay special tribute to all the many Mississippians who have served our country.”

The program will include a performance by the 41st Army Band, a moment of silence, recognition of the veterans in attendance, memorial volley, wreath laying, and a keynote speech delivered by Major General Janson D. Boyles, who is the Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard.

The museums are offering free admission to those currently serving in the military, veterans, and a family member of a veteran on November 10.