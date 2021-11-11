Veterans Day celebration held at Old Trace Park

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A fireworks show honoring military veterans kicked off at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland.

At the event, the Barnett Reservoir Foundation and the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District honored veteran heroes. Many in attendance showed appreciation for those who served.

“My uncle was in the Armed Forces. He’s 84 years old. I knew what he did for our country so I always come to something like this,” said Dina Thomas.

“A long family history of veterans, we just really appreciate everything they’ve done to give us the freedom we have,” said Kona Ice Operations manager Robert Mitchell.

The free event featured live music, food and fireworks provided through the foundation’s reservoir life campaign.

This is the second annual Veterans Day celebration at Old Trace Park.