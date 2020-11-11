Veterans Day celebration in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram hosted its annual Veterans Day celebration outside City Hall on Wednesday, November 11.
Leaders recognized its veterans during the event. A ceremonial flag raise also took place.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘He just drove away’: Camera captures man boldly stealing puppy from woman’s home
- Report: Arrests made in Juarez TV journalist murder case
- Sculpture restoration draws laughs, memories in Spain
- Chipotle changes: Is this what post-pandemic restaurants might look like?
- Mexico sends mobile morgue to Juarez as COVID-19 fatalities pile up