Veterans Day celebration in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram hosted its annual Veterans Day celebration outside City Hall on Wednesday, November 11.

Leaders recognized its veterans during the event. A ceremonial flag raise also took place.

