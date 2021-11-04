Veterans Day Celebration to take place at Old Trace Park

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Barnett Reservoir Foundation and the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the 2nd annual Veterans Day Celebration will take place on Thursday, November 11 at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland.

The event will feature live music and fireworks provided through the Foundation’s Rez Life campaign. The celebration starts at 5:00 p.m. Local food trucks will be on site and beverages will be available. No outside food or drink will be allowed in the park.

The fireworks will start at 7:30 p.m. from a barge in the lake just offshore at the park. Veterans and active military will be recognized for their service during a break in the program.

“It is a great opportunity to honor and thank all those who have served in the armed forces, veterans whose service has helped protect the freedoms we enjoy,” Foundation president Dale Shepherd said. “Please join us in honoring our veterans and enjoy the show. “It’s another way to enjoy a taste of Rez Life and it is our final event of the year. The Reservoir Foundation is all about promoting PRVWSD and what we call Rez Life.”

Old Trace Park’s main gate will be closed Thursday in preparation for the event, but the walking trail gates will be open throughout the day.

Public parking will be available at the adjacent Madison Landing lot, and event access will be through a gate at the parking lot beginning at 4:00 p.m. Veterans and handicap parking will be available inside Old Trace Park through the main gate off Post Road beginning at 3:00 p.m.