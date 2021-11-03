Veterans Day parade and ceremony to be held in Hattiesburg

Veterans Voices

Veterans Day parade and ceremony to be held in Hattiesburg, (Courtesy of the City of Hattiesburg Facebook page).

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg’s Veterans Committee will host a Veterans Day vigil, parade and ceremony on November 10th and 11th at Veterans Memorial Park.

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Air Force ROTC will begin the two-day celebration with a 24-hour vigil on Wednesday, November 10th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reading of the 173 names of the fallen veterans on the memorial’s pillars at 7:00 p.m.

The Veterans Day parade will begin at Hardy Street Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 11th and will end at Veterans Memorial Park.

The Veterans Day ceremonies will start after the parade at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Several ceremonies will be held, including a featured keynote by Major General Larry Harrington and the announcement of Veteran of the Year.

The parade and ceremonies will be livestreamed on the City of Hattiesburg’s Facebook page.

