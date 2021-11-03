Veterans Day parade and ceremony to be held in Hattiesburg, (Courtesy of the City of Hattiesburg Facebook page).

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg’s Veterans Committee will host a Veterans Day vigil, parade and ceremony on November 10th and 11th at Veterans Memorial Park.

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Air Force ROTC will begin the two-day celebration with a 24-hour vigil on Wednesday, November 10th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reading of the 173 names of the fallen veterans on the memorial’s pillars at 7:00 p.m.

The Veterans Day parade will begin at Hardy Street Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 11th and will end at Veterans Memorial Park.

The Veterans Day ceremonies will start after the parade at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Several ceremonies will be held, including a featured keynote by Major General Larry Harrington and the announcement of Veteran of the Year.

The parade and ceremonies will be livestreamed on the City of Hattiesburg’s Facebook page.