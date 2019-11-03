Vice President Mike Pence to visit Biloxi Monday in support of David McCrae

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV)- As a part of the Mississippi Victory 2019 Rally, Vice President Mike Pence and Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves are set to appear with State Treasurer candidate David McCrae in Biloxi.

Various other Mississippi candidates will also be in attendance to support and encourage voters to cast their ballots.

“This election is not over,” McRae said. “Across the board, conservative candidates are facing liberal Democrats in the General Election Tuesday who are on the wrong side of most Mississippi values. To support life, lower taxes, better jobs and more freedom without government intrusion, we must stand unified in support of Mississippi’s conservative candidates who are on the ballot Tuesday.”

The event is open to the public and will take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, 2350 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi. The doors will close at 11:30 a.m.

McRae is facing off against Democratic candidate Addie Lee Green on Tuesday.