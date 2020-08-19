Vice President Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin

(CNN)-Vice president Mike Pence is scheduled to appear in Wisconsin Wednesday.
The White House reports Pence will land in Janesville shortly after 11:00 a.m.
According to his office, Pence will speak about the Trump Administration’s efforts on getting Americans back to the workforce.
Pence is expected to be back in Washington Wednesday night.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kanye West submits signatures for president in Minnesota
- Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas
- Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation distributes thousands of free masks to residents of the Mississippi Delta
- Attempted robbery in front of Walmart parking lot on Greenway Drive
- ‘Chariots of Fire’ star Ben Cross dies after short illness