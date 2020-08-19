Vice President Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence will discuss the U.S. workforce at an event in Wisconsin Wednesday.

(CNN)-Vice president Mike Pence is scheduled to appear in Wisconsin Wednesday.

The White House reports Pence will land in Janesville shortly after 11:00 a.m.

According to his office, Pence will speak about the Trump Administration’s efforts on getting Americans back to the workforce.

Pence is expected to be back in Washington Wednesday night.

