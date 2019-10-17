Vice President Pence says Turkey agrees to cease-fire in Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.
Pence spoke after a high-level delegation of U.S. officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) in Ankara, Turkey.
Pence says there will “a pause in military operations for 120 hours” to allow the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.
The vice president says the U.S. and Turkey have “mutually committed to peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone.”