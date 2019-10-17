Live Now
Watch 12 News now for the latest news!

Vice President Pence says Turkey agrees to cease-fire in Syria

News

Vice President Mike Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.

Posted: / Updated:
Syrian Flag_95320

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.

Pence spoke after a high-level delegation of U.S. officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) in Ankara, Turkey.

Pence says there will “a pause in military operations for 120 hours” to allow the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.

The vice president says the U.S. and Turkey have “mutually committed to peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story