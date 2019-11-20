Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Congressmen push for Global War on Terror memorial
Top Stories
Vickburg Saints fan club gives back just before Thanksgiving
Top Stories
Full list of Christmas parades throughout the metro
Airport tips for travelers this Thanksgiving, allot extra time and double check your bags
‘Real ID’ rule becomes real starting October 2020
Democrats push Homeland Security Improvement Act
Politics
Election
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Neshoba County Fair
Election Results
Top Stories
Navy to name ship after late Sen. Thad Cochran
Top Stories
Former Mississippi House Speaker Billy McCoy dies at 77
Top Stories
Mike Espy announces bid for U.S. Senate
At least 22 Millsaps College students registered to vote didn’t appear in county poll books
Nearly 1 million registered voters didn’t vote in the governors’ race
David McRae announced as Mississippi’s next Treasurer
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Pine Belt Elections
Hub Market
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Home for the Holidays
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Those Who Serve
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Pets
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contests
WJTV Home for the Holidays 2019
THANKSGIVING DINNER GIVEAWAY 2019
Search
Search
Search
Vickburg Saints fan club gives back just before Thanksgiving
News
by:
Marcus James
Posted:
Nov 19, 2019 / 06:16 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2019 / 06:17 PM CST
Trending Stories
Dance teacher pleads guilty to HIV exposure, statutory rape
Update: “Patient discharges gun after waking up in a confused state”
Missing Louisiana man found dead in woods
Mississippi police fatally shoot man in domestic disturbance: Horn Lake
Full list of Christmas parades throughout the metro