Vicksburg Apartment shot into, one injured

Authorities are asking for the public's help

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says a man was shot in the side while sitting on a couch in an apartment.

Someone fired into the unit at Azalea Trace Apartments around 10 pm Monday night. The people in the unit were living there temporarily. A 24-year-old man was taken to Merit Health and stabilized, then airlifted to UMMC in Jackson.

There is no update on his condition at this time.

Sheriff Pace says deputies worked late into the night and then went back at daybreak. He’s asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 with any information that might lead to an arrest in the case.