Vicksburg body found behind grocery store identified

VICKSBURG, Miss, (WJTV) – The Warren County Coroner has identified the body found dead outside a Vicksburg grocery.
The man has been identified as John Green. He was discovered behind Sullivan’s on Clay Street Saturday night. According to Coroner Doug Husky, no foul play was involved.
