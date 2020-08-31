Vicksburg body found behind grocery store identified

VICKSBURG, Miss, (WJTV) – The Warren County Coroner has identified the body found dead outside a Vicksburg grocery.

The man has been identified as John Green. He was discovered behind Sullivan’s on Clay Street Saturday night. According to Coroner Doug Husky, no foul play was involved.

