Vicksburg city employees under 14-day mask mandate

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to rising COVID-19 cases among city employees, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has ordered all of the city’s government employees to wear a face mask when there are two or more people in the same room or vehicle.

At this time, the policy will be in place from 14 days. The only time an employee does not have to wear a mask is when they are alone.

Failure to abide by the emergency order may result in disciplinary action, including reprimand, suspension, and termination.