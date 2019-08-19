Vicksburg cracks down on crime

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs along with Police Chief Milton Moore released a report showing the progress made during Moore’s tenure with the department.

Statistics from 2017 to present show an almost 10 percent increase in the number of warrants served. For major crimes, there were significant drops in the number of murders and robberies. Numbers indicate a huge increase in DUI enforcement and drug arrests.

“You can have all the success you want in a community but if you don’t reduce crime, you can’t grow effectively,” said Flaggs. “I still believe in zero tolerance as it relates to crime in the City of Vicksburg.”