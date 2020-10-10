Vicksburg crews work to remove fallen tree on Redbone Road

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the City of Vicksburg are working to remove a tree blocking Redbone Road. Drivers will have to turn around at Belva Drive until the roadway is clear.
