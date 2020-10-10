Vicksburg crews work to remove fallen tree on Redbone Road

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) - In Natchez, people are waking up to strong winds and rain, and remnants of Hurricane Delta. Road crews from the city and county will be assisting in cleaning efforts from the aftermath.

The storm tore the roof off of businesses such as South China restaurant, a local favorite, on Friday night. In close quarters, people like Bryan Ford says he woke up to a loud 'boom' after a tree toppled on his Cedar Apartment home.