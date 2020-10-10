Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Vicksburg crews work to remove fallen tree on Redbone Road

News
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the City of Vicksburg are working to remove a tree blocking Redbone Road. Drivers will have to turn around at Belva Drive until the roadway is clear.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories