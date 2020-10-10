Severe Weather Tools

MEMA_14858

Vicksburg crews work to restore power, remove fallen trees

News
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the City of Vicksburg are working to remove fallen trees off of power lines following storm damage from Hurricane Delta.

Earlier Saturday evening, nearly 7,000 people were without power in Vicksburg after three power poles fell down.

