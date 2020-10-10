Vicksburg crews work to restore power, remove fallen trees

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the City of Vicksburg are working to remove fallen trees off of power lines following storm damage from Hurricane Delta.

Earlier Saturday evening, nearly 7,000 people were without power in Vicksburg after three power poles fell down.

Also on Redbone Rd. powerful winds took down this mailbox. pic.twitter.com/iswiqwI40V — Kayla Thompson (@KThompsonTV) October 10, 2020

More trees on power lines here in Vicksburg.



This is on Ken Karyl Ave.



Residents say they were told it may be Monday before power is restored. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/hUh195M5gh — Kayla Thompson (@KThompsonTV) October 10, 2020

Wisconsin Ave in Vicksburg is blocked off. All three power poles are down.



Nearly 7,000 people are without power according to crews on scene. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/aPHzpAKb6c — Kayla Thompson (@KThompsonTV) October 10, 2020

