Vicksburg District closes Steele Bayou Control Structure

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District closed the gates of the Steele Bayou Control Structure. It is located approximately 10 miles north of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Rising stages on the Mississippi River have created conditions that require the Steele Bayou Control Structure’s gates to be closed.

The structure prevents the Yazoo and Mississippi rivers from backing up and further flooding the Delta. Based on seven days of forecasted rainfall, the Yazoo Backwater Area is forecasted to crest at 95-96 feet in the coming weeks.

The National Weather Service has forecasted an average of 0.75-2.5 inches of rainfall over the Lower Mississippi River Valley over the next seven days. The Mississippi River is expected to crest at Arkansas City, Arkansas, at 42 feet April 6; Greenville, Mississippi, at 53.5 feet April 7; Vicksburg, Mississippi, at 49 feet April 8; and Natchez, Mississippi, at 56 feet April 9. These predictions are based on two days of forecasted rainfall and may change based on future rainfall.

According to USACE, the gates of the flood control structures at Arkabutla, Sardis and Grenada lakes in north Mississippi remain open to release excess rainfall, or runoff, and to regain storage capacity. The gates of the flood control structure at Enid Lake remain closed.

The district’s three flood control reservoirs in Arkansas – Lake Ouachita, Lake Greeson and DeGray Lake – are releasing runoff and have 100% of their flood control storage capacity available.Stages on the Red River in Arkansas and Louisiana are expected to increase slightly this week due to forecasted rainfall. No navigation closures are anticipated at this time. The Ouachita River at Monroe, Louisiana, will crest at 39.8 feet April 1 according to recent forecasts. District personnel and their local partners will continue to monitor the conditions of flood control works, including levees, flood walls and pumping stations across the entirety of the district’s jurisdiction. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

The public is encouraged to contact local authorities and management officials for updates about conditions in their area and should avoid activities on or near flood control works.