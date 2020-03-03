Vicksburg District opens gates of the Steele Bayou Control Structure

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District opened the gates of the Steele Bayou Control Structure on Tuesday.

The Steele Bayou Control Structure, combined with the Mississippi River and Yazoo Backwater levees, prevents the Yazoo and Mississippi rivers from backing up and further flooding the Delta.

Due to rainfall in the Mississippi Valley and Yazoo Basin in February, the Steele Bayou Control Structure’s gates have been closed since February 27. The structure’s gates are opened when elevations on the Mississippi River fall below the elevation of water in the interior Yazoo Backwater area.

National Weather Service forecasts indicate that the Mississippi River will continue to fall slowly over the next seven days.

“We have caught a break with the rainfall pattern over the past few weeks and are grateful that stages on the Mississippi River and its tributaries are gradually falling,” said Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard. “We remain vigilant as we enter the spring rainy season with an already elevated Mississippi River and interior Yazoo backwater area.”

District personnel and local partners will continuing to monitor the conditions of flood control works, including levees, flood walls and pumping stations across the district’s jurisdiction.