Vicksburg District temporarily closes dam road at Arkabutla Lake

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District has temporarily closed the road over Arkabutla Dam at Arkabutla Lake, located in Tate and DeSoto counties in north Mississippi, to install new piezometers.

The piezometers will measure groundwater elevations, pore water pressures and other key metrics. The road closure is anticipated to take four-to-five weeks depending on weather conditions and other factors.

Traffic will be routed along the base of Arkabutla Dam until the installation is complete.

