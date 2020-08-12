Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Vicksburg District to close outlet gates at Arkabutla, Grenada, Sardis lakes

News
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will conduct scheduled maintenance and inspections at three of its north Mississippi lakes.

Arkabutla, Grenada and Sardis will temporarily close each lake’s outlet gates from approximately mid-August through the end of September.

During the outlet gate closures, the outlet channels at Arkabutla and Grenada lakes will be closed to fishing. Additionally, Sardis Lake’s three lower lake beaches, Paradise Point, Main Beach and Cypress Point, will be closed to swimming.

The periodic maintenance and inspection of flood control structures helps ensure that the overall flood control system continues to function as designed.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories