Vicksburg District to continue online reservation system into winter at Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana campgrounds

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will continue to use the online reservation system October 1, 2020, through Februray 28, 2021, for campgrounds at its projects in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

All campsites at Class A campgrounds as well as campsites at select Class C and D campgrounds will be available by advance reservation only during this time.

Online reservations will open to the public August 15 for visits on or after Octotber 1. Campsite reservations and payments for visits to these campgrounds must be made in advance. Up-to-date information about the status of campgrounds at the USACE Vicksburg District’s recreation sites is available here.

Affected campgrounds in Arkansas include Brady Mountain, Crystal Springs, Denby Point, Joplin, Stephens Park, Little Fir, and Tompkins Bend at Lake Ouachita; Arlie Moore, Edgewood, Iron Mountain, Caddo Drive, Shouse Ford and Alpine Ridge at DeGray Lake; and Parker Creek, Kirby Landing, Self Creek, Jim Wylie, Narrows Dam and Cowhide Cove at Lake Greeson.

Affected campgrounds in Mississippi include Dub Patton and South Abutment at Arkabutla Lake; Wallace Creek, Persimmon Hill, Chickasaw Hill, Water Valley Landing and Ford’s Well at Enid Lake; North Abutment and North Graysport at Grenada Lake; and Clear Creek, Pat’s Bluff, Hurricane Landing and Oak Grove at Sardis Lake.

Affected campgrounds in Louisiana include Tom Merrill at Bayou Bodcau.

LATEST STORIES: