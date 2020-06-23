Vicksburg District to open Muddy Bayou Control Structure

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announced it will open the gates of the Muddy Bayou Control Structure in the Yazoo River Basin within the next four-to-five days.

Once conditions allow, the gates at Muddy Bayou will be operated to begin a controlled fall of stages at Eagle Lake. As stages at Steele Bayou continue to fall, gates will be opened more to allow the lake to fall at a rate of 0.1-0.2 feet per day.

The Muddy Bayou Control Structure regulates water flowing into or out of Eagle Lake through Muddy Bayou, a tributary of Steele Bayou.

