Vicksburg District to prepare SEIS for Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announced on Thursday, April 16, that it will prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement (SEIS) for the Yazoo Area Pump Project in the Yazoo Backwater Area in Mississippi.

The public is invited to read the notice of intent for the SEIS, which is published in the Federal Register at the following link: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/04/16/2020-07966/notice-of-intent-to-prepare-supplemental-environmental-impact-statement-for-the-yazoo-area-pump and to provide comments in accordance with guidance in the notice.

According to USACE, new data indicates that the environmental impacts to wetlands and other natural and aquatic resources caused by a pumping plant would be substantially less than originally calculated in the 2007 Reformulation Study and Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

“The Vicksburg District is committed to the safety and wellbeing of the communities within the Yazoo Backwater Area,” said USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard. “Recurring flooding has demonstrated the need to complete the Yazoo Backwater Area Pump Project feature, and this notice of intent is the next step to move things forward to minimize flooding and preserve natural resources in the south Delta.”