Vicksburg District to reopen select beaches and recreation areas

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will reopen select beaches and recreation areas at its Mississippi lakes beginning July 6. The district will also incorporate preventative health measures.

The following beaches will open at Enid Lake: Hickory Ridge, Persimmon Hill, Chickasaw and Long Branch. Plum Point Beach will remain closed until water levels decrease and is estimated to reopen in late July.

Beaches that will reopen at Grenada Lake include North Abutment Beach. Willow Run, Oak Grove and Cape Retreat beaches will reopen when water levels allow, estimated for August. Main Beach will remain closed due to flood damage and reopen when conditions allow.

Beaches that will reopen at Sardis Lake include Paradise Point and Main Beach on July 13. Cypress Point Beach will reopen when water levels allow.

South Abutment Beach at Arkabutla Lake will remain closed due to high water levels and reopen when conditions allow, estimated for August. Hernando Point Beach will remain closed for the recreation season due to extensive tornado damage in the area.

Picnic shelters, playgrounds, pavilions and common areas will reopen July 6, and information about the number of visitors in a group will be requested during the reservation process. Visitors must follow state directives for gatherings at large outdoor venues.

