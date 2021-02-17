Vicksburg experiences freezing rain as temperature drops

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg received sleet and rain before the rest of Mississippi on Wednesday. Since the rain began about 10:30 a.m., icicles have been growing along wires, bushes and freezing car windows.

Before the rain started, a lot of roads around Warren County were beginning to clear up with at least one lane open for traffic to move. Since then, more people have got stuck again and parking lots are harder to walk through.

Many people were delayed and stuck in Vicksburg from the first storm.

“We’re coming from Arkansas. We left during Mardi Gras since the bars and restaurants got shutdown and went to stay in a cabin for a few days. It’s supposed to take eight hours to come home, but we are on day two of our journey. We spent about nine hours yesterday getting this far,” said Pamela Skehan, who was traveling to New Orleans.

“I know we have some guests who have been here since Saturday. Some left, which makes me kind of nervous because I don’t want them out on the road. We did have people coming from Texas, and they did say it was really scary driving through Dallas,” said Schuyler Byrd, an employee at La Quinta Breakfast Cook.

In Warren County, I-20 is still open with both directions having one lane cleared, but as the rain continues, more black ice can form plus weigh down trees or wires.